How BJP’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam ripped apart the real Kashi-Tamil sangam

At the Dashashwamedh Ghat that dots the river Ganga in Varanasi, priests hold brightly lit lamps under glittering parasols every evening. Hundreds throng the spot each day and witness the Ganga arti in peace, some standing on the ghat’s stairs and some enjoying a ride on dinghies in the river. But from November 16 to December 16, the believers jostled to catch a glimpse of the arti from close quarters after their numbers grew by thousands as the government made a bid to bring ‘Kashi and Kanchi’ together. Many had to be content seeing the lamps glow and hearing the prayer bells ring from a distance.

With artistes from Tamil Nadu, including Padma Vibhushan Ilaiyaraaja, holding the audience captive during cultural performances in Varanasi, the BJP claimed success for the 30-day Kashi Tamil Sangamam, touted by the party as a project to unite India under the framework of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India), which ostensibly seeks to enhance interactions between people of different states and Union Territories.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex5rmX5qnpw

But beyond the veneer of promoting cultural exchange between India’s geographical diversities, lies a deeper project of the BJP to homogenise cultures for political expansion.