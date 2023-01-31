How BJP reduced Sangolli Rayanna from a freedom fighter to caste leader in Karnataka

In less than five months, Karnataka would vote to elect members of its 224-member assembly. To ensure over 122 of those elected belong to the BJP fold, among many other steps, the party this Republic Day, announced a plan to honour a man who died fighting for the nation 192 years ago — exactly on January 26. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would “issue directions to install the statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in every government college in Karnataka”.

Bommai, however, not just heaped praises on the sacrifices of Rayanna, who was hanged by the British government in 1831, but also the queen — Kittur Rani Chennamma — in whose ranks Rayanna served. By invoking the sacrifices of Rayanna and Chennamma in the same breadth, Bommai actually made a bid to reach out to two communities.

“They said if one Sangolli Rayanna is hanged, Sangolli Rayanna will be born in every house. Forty-five years ago, before India's first freedom struggle, it was Kittur Rani Chennamma, who had waged a war against the Britishers. Had they not fought against the Britishers, the country would not have gained independence so soon. Their adventurous stories must be told to children. We must understand that the country will have a bright future if they stay united,” Bommai said while addressing an event to commemorate Rayanna on his 192nd death anniversary.

Rayanna, who was born on August 15, 1798, and died at a young age of 33 years, was the right-hand man of Chennamma, who fought against the British. The BJP wants to appropriate the sacrifices of Sangolli Rayanna with an eye on the Kuruba (shephard) community, and hail Chennamma to attract the Lingayat voters.