How Bengaluru techies are saving Kannada literature

Back in 2006, Omshivaprakash HL, a techie working in Bengaluru, was enthused about the ‘free software movement’. Having been educated in Kannada, he was quite passionate about the language, and wanted to do something about it.

So he started blogging in Kannada about free software and open-source codes and raising awareness about the developments in the free software movement. He named it Linuxayana, akin to Ramayana.

Over the next four years, he garnered friends who shared a similar passion for Kannada language and technology development. They soon realised they needed more efforts in linguistic technology. So they started Sanchaya, a tech-collective and started writing and publishing e-books about free software suitable for Kannada language development. They made their content accessible to all under a creative commons license.

Their first e-book Arivina Alegalu, (meaning Waves of Knowledge), was on how one could adopt free open source software technology, switch from Windows to Linux, and more.