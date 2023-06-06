How Assamese composer Joi Barua is poised to create history at British orchestra

Descending the stairs of Singapore Conference Hall to attend the 2015 INK Forum, an annual conference of innovative ideas and achievements, Joi Barua — a musician, composer, singer and green activist — was brimming with pride. And rightfully so.

He was minutes away from presenting one of his cherished compositions, Rabha, a heartfelt collaboration with ace saxophonist George Brooks, as a tribute to the revered polymath Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha, from his beloved homeland of Assam to a pan-Asian audience.

The anticipation within him felt akin to the dawn of a transformative chapter in his life, a feeling he now reflects upon as “the beginning of the rest of my life”. “Bishnu Rabha doesn’t need our help to be known to the world. He’s what he is. But that morning, I felt elated because I could finally bring the maestro’s unique story to the world with my music,” recalls Barua.

By then, however, the musician was blissfully unaware of the extraordinary destiny that awaited him at the do and the forthcoming years that would unearth a hidden “symphony” within him; something he had no inkling existed.