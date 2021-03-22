How a tiny temple became BJP’s big tool for renaming Hyderabad

P. Pavan
0
COMMENTS
The BJP and other affiliates claim that the Bhagya Lakshmi temple existed much before the Charminar that was built in 1591. But the Archeological Survey of India maintains that the temple surfaced sometime between 1959 and the 1980s.

What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot if the BJP sets its mind to renaming a place.

After the BJP’s impressive show in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections -- winning 48 of 150 seats -- the party has renewed its push to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

The renaming attempt assumes more significance since the BJP's strength is just 8 less than the 56 seats won by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party and more than the 44 wards won by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), whose stronghold is the Old City.

Changing the names of places is a state subject. However, what adds strength to the BJP's claim is the visit by a battery of the saffron party leaders to the Bhagya Lakshmi temple, adjacent to one of the minars (pillars) of the 430-year-old historic Charminar. In fact, the party attributes the name ‘Bhagyanagar’ to the temple.

