How a tiny temple became BJP’s big tool for renaming Hyderabad

What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot if the BJP sets its mind to renaming a place.

After the BJP’s impressive show in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections -- winning 48 of 150 seats -- the party has renewed its push to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

The renaming attempt assumes more significance since the BJP's strength is just 8 less than the 56 seats won by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party and more than the 44 wards won by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), whose stronghold is the Old City.

Changing the names of places is a state subject. However, what adds strength to the BJP's claim is the visit by a battery of the saffron party leaders to the Bhagya Lakshmi temple, adjacent to one of the minars (pillars) of the 430-year-old historic Charminar. In fact, the party attributes the name ‘Bhagyanagar’ to the temple.