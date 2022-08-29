How a Telangana MLA is reaching out to people with his ‘kitchen cabinet’

Late one night during the lockdown imposed to contain Covid in 2020, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Koneru Konappa’s phone rang. The caller, who was shifting a severely ill Covid-19 patient to the hospital, was in need of food for six people. The group had already covered a long distance from the village Murligudem, 70 km far from Kagaznagar, the headquarters of Konappa’s constituency. The MLA’s family lost no time and put up a quick meal for the patient and his attendants in hurriedly arranged boxes. The MLA himself carried the food to the people who were on the way to Kagaznagar hospital and ensured the patient ate as well. Unfortunately, the patient died the next day but the work Konappa started continues in a more organised form serving close to 1,200-1,500 people on a daily basis.

“During the lockdown, Covid-19 patients were stuck without food or medicines. Many were traumatised and alone as close relatives also hesitated to meet them. Patients and their families were crying for food. I decided to reach......