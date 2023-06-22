How a Kurnool eatery’s Kunda Biryani comes close to challenging the might of Hyderabadi Biryani

On June 11, I happened to be in Kurnool, a city located on the right bank of river Tungabhadra, for some work. I was passing by National Highway 44, 225 km from Hyderabad with my wife, with an overriding thought of having a special lunch. What is a Sunday, after all, without a special lunch? I began making calls to journalist friends who are foodies and familiar with Kurnool, capital of erstwhile Andhra after it was carved out of Madras in 1953.

My request was simple — suggest a place that offers food which is unique to Kurnool. Surprisingly, all of them pointed me to the same eatery — Prasada Reddy’s Kurnool Kunda Mutton Biryani (KKMB).

The suggestion left me in a dilemma. While I trusted the advice of the people I had called, being a Hyderabadi, eating biryani outside of Hyderabad was not a natural choice for me. For Hyderabadis, any biryani which is not from Hyderabad is inauthentic, if not outright fake.