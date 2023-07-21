How a group of men in Kerala is kicking in a Sevens football league circuit

It was during the first phase of Covid-induced lockdown that Deepak AG, a journalist-turned-social-science researcher, started playing football early morning at Velliyad near Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad district of Kerala, along with a few friends. Vaniyamkulam, located in north eastern Kerala and famous for its busy cattle market, has no legacy of any big sports or sporting culture.

The strict restrictions on large gatherings made it difficult for the youngsters — majority of them working from home due to the lockdown — to find a place to play. And so they felt early morning hours could help to dribble and kick the ball around as a form of both exercise and entertainment.

“Despite the hardships posed by the lockdown and the pandemic, this was an exciting period in a way because of football,” Deepak tells The Federal.

“We thought of having regular playgrounds and football sessions even after the lockdown was lifted. That’s how the idea of launching a rural football league came up and we started the Vaniyamkulam Football League after the first phase of lockdown in 2020. We had a detailed plan of 132 matches altogether, but had to cut short the league’s schedule after 80-85 matches owing to the second wave of COVID -19 in 2021,” he says.