How a failed govt left rural India at the mercy of Havana and ‘jholachap’ doctors

“It was just another regular day for me. I woke up at 4 am to fetch milk from my buffaloes. My father, who usually wakes up before me, was asleep. He had the flu earlier that night, so I thought he must be taking a rest. After milking my buffaloes, I went to sell the milk in the city and returned at 10 am. When I came back, my father was no more,” says Suraj Lather of Bas village in Hisar district of Haryana.

Suraj’s father, Rajmal Lather (67) succumbed to Covid-19.

“The night before dying he was experiencing symptoms like flu. We, including him, thought it was normal flu,” Suraj says.

It was the first such death in Bas village and later 62 more elderly people died in a similar manner.