Gyms to coaching classes to healthcare: How mosques in Hyderabad are transforming lives

Women working out at a gym, students undergoing coaching for competitive exams, or career counselling, or picking up a book from the shelves of the library, high school boys reading textbooks, with a teacher around to clarify doubts, and men, women and children getting their health checkup.

Ever imagined such activities taking place on the premises of a place of worship? Yes, they are increasingly becoming a common sight at mosques in Hyderabad.

A group of concerned intellectuals, academicians, NGOs and heads of mosques has come together and begun to shape the mosques as social centres that cater to the educational, career, health and wellness needs of the people around. While the majority of the beneficiaries are Muslims, the services are not really restricted to the particular community.

It began as a small initiative at the Alamgir Masjid at Shantinagar area in Hyderabad in 2019 and is now popular in 26 mosques. Organisers hope to increase this to a 100 mosques soon.

What necessitated the initiative, why mosques?