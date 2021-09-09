Grandmoms armed with drumsticks fight malnutrition in Chhattisgarh

Samir K Purkayastha
Kishore K N
Updated 11:03 PM, 8 September, 2021
With the help of UNICEF, the Chhattisgarh government launched ‘Bapi Na Uwat’, meaning grandmother’s wisdom, wherein the services of grandmothers are utilised to improve nutrition among children and lactating mothers

At 50, ‘Bapi’ Somali has found a new purpose in life. Not too long ago, the grandmother from Chhattisgarh’s Parcheli village was leading an ordinary life, with most people around her hardly acknowledging her existence.

All that changed one day when a few government officials reached her doorstep with a unique offer. To Somali’s surprise, they wanted her to share her ‘knowledge’ with new and expectant mothers to combat malnutrition.

“Until then, no one had ever said that what I knew was of any value,” says Somali.

She instantly agreed to join the rest of the grandmothers (locally referred to as Bapi) that the state government has roped in to give a renewed push to its nutrition drive across Dantewada district.

