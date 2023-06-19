Genesis to exodus: How Uttarakhand, the Land of Gods, became a tinderbox of communal hate

Over the past fortnight, the endearing silence of Purola, a tehsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district where avid trekkers bound for the stunning Har-Ki-Dun (Valley of God) stock up on supplies, has been replaced by a nervous laconism that portends bad tidings.

The small town, with its population of fewer than 10,000 people, turned into a tinderbox of looming communal conflagration, on May 26, when a 14-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by two men — Ubaid Khan (24) and Jitender Saini (23). The girl was rescued the following day by the local police and the accused, apprehended with the help of Purola residents, were arrested under stringent non-bailable sections of the POCSO Act.

Video: Police patrol streets of Purola in Uttarkashi district where Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by the district administration after the town witnessed communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last month.