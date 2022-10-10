Galloping across India, how horses shaped our history

Sprinting through Indian mythological stories and historical accounts are horses. The oldest Hindu text Rig Veda mentions the animal ‘horse’ 215 times, 39 times more than the cow, which has come to be widely revered in India. However, there is hardly any evidence of the horse in the (Harappan) Indus Valley Civilization. Many of the famous terracotta seals, recovered from the Harappan sites, are engraved with various animals, but there is hardly any sign of horses found anywhere. Some historians, however, believe that there was a native population of wild horses that had disappeared by 8000 BCE, and it was only the ancestors of the Indian wild ass......