From Emperor Ashoka to Gousia Begum, how Kurnool’s diamond hunt continues to keep everyone hooked

Stories of people who became rich overnight after they stumbled upon diamonds, brought Gousia Begum (48), a bidi roller, to the fields of Tuggali village, 90 kms away from her home in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool town.

Dhara Veeraiah, a 66-year-old farmer from a faraway Guntur district arrived in Jonnagiri along with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law to try his luck for the fourth time. Fortune is yet to smile on him. Twenty-seven-year-old Lakshmi of Anantapur travelled 90 km along with her three-year-old son to dig diamonds in the fields near Madhanandapuram. She was one among many farm labourers, hotel workers, small-time traders, women, and educated youth who thronged the area to excavate every inch of the fields for that elusive diamond.

While at many places, diamonds need deep mining, in Tuggali mandal they lie buried in the surface soil, leading to a diamond rush.

When monsoons arrive, farmers till their land for sowing. In early rains, the topsoil in the field gets washed away exposing the diamonds to sun rays which make them shine with brilliance which is called adamantine lustre. “It is easy to discover them in the early monsoons because of the brilliant shining,” said a farmer near Jonnagiri village.