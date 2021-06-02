Farmers vs Haryana govt: The bitter harvest

On May 7, deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala had to cancel his programme scheduled at Jind after farmers, mostly women, started a march towards the city after a confrontation with the police.

Ten days later, a violent clash erupted between farmers and police in Hisar. Farmers and police pelted stones at each other and cops used teargas and force. Around 50 farmers and nearly 20 cops were reportedly injured in the nearly two-hour clash.

The farmers were against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visiting the district to inaugurate a Covid hospital.

Following the incident, police booked nearly 200 farmers. In no time, all Haryana roads were blocked by farmers including the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, meant to bypass Delhi. Facing pressure, police had to release the farmers arrested in the incident.