Dhabari Quruvi: Of unwed Irula mothers in Kerala and a tribal cast

Like many tribal hamlets in India, Attappady offers breathtaking scenic views, having the Nilgiris to its north and Silent Valley to its west. The splendour of nature unfortunately doesn’t reflect in the lives of people who belong to various indigenous communities in this tribal taluk of Kerala’s Palakkad district. Poverty, malnutrition, unemployment, infant mortality, and the unwed mothers... the list of problems is unending. It was not to find an instant solution to the woes of the tribal people that Priyanandanan, a national award winning filmmaker, went to Attappady in 2020. The idea was to make a movie to motivate the tribal community, particularly the unwed mothers, who are ‘clueless’ about what to expect from life.

Priyanandanan stayed in Attappady for almost six months, to shoot Dhabari Quruvi which tells the story of a tribal girl who rises to proclaim her solitary rights on her body and decisions upon it. The 104-minute-long movie in Irula — a Dravidian language spoken by the indigenous Irula community — is the first film in the history of Indian cinema to star people only from the indigenous communities. Dhabari Quruvi, an Irula phrase, means a sparrow whose father remains unknown, an image which explains the troublesome lives of many unwed mothers and their children in the indigenous community.

When Priyanandanan decided to make a movie to highlight the issues of the tribal community in Attappady, he didn’t go for 'established actors’. He chose 60 people belonging to various tribal communities of Attappady to act in his movie. And the language he chose was Irula, mainly because he wanted the community’s social and cultural expressions in its own language.