Decades on, potters’ colony of Kolkata awaits divine intervention

Amid rows of small and cramped studios located in a maze of equally narrow alleys in an old quarter of Kolkata, divinity is transforming from ‘Chinmayee’ to ‘Mrinmayee’.

According to Hindu religious philosophy, Goddess Durga is manifested in these two forms. The word ‘Chinmayee’ is derived from the Sanskrit word chit, meaning consciousness. Thus, Chinmayee is the one whose essence is pure consciousness and eternal. Mrinmayee, on the other hand, is the earthly form of the goddess. Her essence is mortal and therefore transient. The word Mrinmayee has its origin in Sanskrit word mrit, meaning earthly or clay.......