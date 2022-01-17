Data protection law: How JPC proposes to hand over citizens’ personal info to govt

Every mouse click, every touch tap through the day on phones, laptops and tablets is accumulated in the data minefield that each one of us has turned into. This minefield can reveal more about us than probably our families, close friends or even partners. It is, therefore, personal in the true sense. Any unauthorised breach of this personal space is, thus, illegal. But can the government authorise such a breach using law? If a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) report on personal data has its way, our ‘truly personal’ will soon become violable —by law.

The JPC has proposed significant amendments to the 2019 draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) by expanding the ambit of the legislation to include non-personal data, in addition to personal data, and suggested renaming the legislation as the Data Protection Bill, 2021, making the very concept of ‘personal’ redundant.

The PDPB has come a long way since the original 2018 version of the Bill prepared by Justice BN Srikrishna Committee was altered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). MeitY prepared an altered version—PDP Bill 2019—and tabled it in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019.

The 2019 Bill was referred the same day to the JPC, which submitted its report on December 16, 2021.