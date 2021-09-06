COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections—what we know and what we don’t

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact globally has seen accelerated research and development of vaccines at a pace previously unheard of. This has resulted in a number of vaccine candidates being developed and approved by respective regulatory agencies in different countries for use on humans.

Countries across the world have secured and authorised one or more of the many COVID-19 vaccines. They could be either mRNA or DNA vaccines, adenovirus backbone vaccines or protein subunit vaccines. Active vaccination of global populations, starting with healthcare workers, commenced in many countries early this year. Early results suggest that the vaccines presently widely used are safe and effective in preventing severe disease and deaths.

India has also kept pace with the development of indigenous vaccines and also the scale of production of vaccines. In India, three vaccines have been approved for the public: AZD1222 /ChAdOx1) (Covishield), BBV152 (Covaxin), and Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V), and recently, a DNA vaccine ZyDCoV-D.

It is heartening to note that daily vaccinations have touched over 1 crore doses recently and it is expected that a continued push to vaccinate a majority of the population, especially high-risk groups would go a great way in preventing deaths and hospitalisations.