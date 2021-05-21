College daze: Lessons from a raging pandemic

Nandan Sankriti Kaushik
0
COMMENTS
Being on campus is, for a college student, vital as it is a space where one learns to grow a space to make mistakes, friendships, attachments, and learn how to be a person by yourself | All Illustrations by Adithya Shankar

A college student who is undergoing education online reflects on the very meaning and purpose of learning when the country is under lockdown battling a raging pandemic.

___

We live in absurd times.

Our lives are now consumed, subsumed and interred in the pandemic that rages around us. It has been over a year of intermittent lockdowns, as what we thought was an end to the pandemic turning into a far more devastating second wave.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
The Federal.com and The Federal APP and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
After trial subscription plans start from Rs. 99
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR