Chess Olympiad 2022: Players from conflict-torn nations checkmate all odds

Randa Seder climbs up a chair and sits on her knees to reach the table where a chessboard has been laid out for her at the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. As her opponent Fahima Ali Mohamed from the Comoros waits for things to settle down, Randa, an eight-year-old Palestinian and the youngest participant in the ongoing tournament, looks unfrazzled. Her little fingers, smaller than the chess pieces, make quick moves. By the 39th move in Round 2, Randa beats Fahima, 12 years her senior.

......