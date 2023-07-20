Can the scent of Mysore Sandal Soap overpower Santoor, Lifebuoy and others?

If Boroline is a Bengali’s best friend, the Mysore Sandal Soap is integral to Kannadiga identity. It is not surprising then that Karnataka Large and Medium Industries minister MB Patil has whiffed an economic opportunity in the famed soap.

Patil has brought the 107-year-old Mysore Sandal Soap again into popular reckoning by inviting suggestions from industry experts for guidance in “making Mysore Sandal a True Jewel as Envisioned by Shri Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar”.

Patil feels this revival is necessary because “as a brand, we (Mysore Sandal Soap) are less than 1/3rd of the reach of Santoor and less than 1/6th of the reach of Lifebuoy at the country level. Export is meagre 3% of the revenue. Brand Confined to South India alone and not the market leader in the home state too (sic).”

“When Medimix, Santoor, Patanjali can do it, why can’t #MysoreSandal,” Patil asked a tweet, on July 4.