Blinded by pellet guns, how young Insha Mushtaq managed to see the big picture

On July 11, 2016, barely three days after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Kashmir, 14-year-old Insha Mushtaq was busy in her daily chores, arranging her schoolbooks while chatting with her cousins, when the silence of her village Sedow, enveloped by majestic pine trees and popular for its bountiful yield of potatoes, was suddenly broken by what appeared to be a din.

The children knew their village was tense since the news of Wani’s killing had trickled in.

So, upon hearing the commotion outside, driven by inquisitiveness, Insha walked up to the window of her house in Kashmir’s southern district of Shopian. As she got closer to the window, the din began to clear out. The sounds were that of protest slogans and gunshots. Insha slowly opened the window to see where the slogans and sound of gunshots were coming from. What Insha did not know was that this would be the last time she would see from her window or anywhere else.

She had barely stood by the window for 30 seconds watching Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel rain a barrage of iron pellets in all directions to disperse the crowd of villagers who were raising slogans in support of Wani, when the pellets hit her. Darkness descended upon her world as the pellets pierced through her face, skull, and most devastatingly, her eyes. Before Insha even knew what had happened to her, she had fallen to the ground in a pool of her own blood.