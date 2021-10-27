BJP’s Kerala prospects depend on Church’s Muslim stance: Ashutosh Varshney

Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, bishop of the Palai diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, recently stirred the hornet's nest by claiming the existence of ‘narcotic jihad’ targeting young people belonging to non-Muslim faiths in the state. He laced his claim with an added allegation of ‘love jihad’ saying that young women, belonging to non-Muslim faiths, were being lured and subjected to exploitation, forced conversion and terrorist activities.

Following the bishop’s statement, the Muslim community organised protests in the state alleging that he has insulted their community. However, as Muslim organisations undertook a protest march to the Pala diocese headquarters, the Catholic laity reciprocated with a march of its own to the diocese headquarters in solidarity with the bishop. The episode has added to the tension in Kerala’s otherwise tranquil atmosphere.

The Federal spoke to Ashutosh Varshney, Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences and Professor of Political Science at Brown University, on a range issues, including the possibility of communalism sweeping Kerala, a BJP-Catholic church alliance in the state, BJP’s prospects beyond the 2022 UP assembly elections and the scope for Congress’ resurgence.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: