Bengal: How Left’s failure to evolve negates the strong presence of cadres on the ground

Sixty-seven-year old BJP legislator Parthasarathi Chatterjee was gasping for breath on the afternoon of May 16, a few weeks after the election results were announced.

His oxygen level began to drop after developing Covid-19-like symptoms. A doctor advised immediate oxygen support and hospitalisation.

However, amid this raging pandemic, oxygen has been precariously in short supply. Family and party colleagues of the newly elected MLA from Ranaghat Northwest in Nadia district made frantic attempts in vain to arrange an oxygen cylinder.

When all cries for help went unanswered, an aide of the BJP MLA hesitantly dialled the Ranaghat helpline number of Red Volunteers—an initiative of the CPI(M), the BJP’s political and ideological arch enemy.