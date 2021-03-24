Being a cartoonist in ‘too much democracy’ — hear it from Hasif Khan

In the heat and dust of the election season, how does the big picture look? Well, Adura Rama, Adura... (Dance Rama, dance). This is how 39-year-old Chennai-based cartoonist Hasif Khan sees the upcoming Assembly elections, where the ‘monkeys’ within the state are forced to dance to the tunes of the big brother from the Centre (in the present context -- the saffron power).

In other words, the narrative is set by the overall political environment in the country. The alliances among various parties further add to the cacophony.

Amid all this, Khan, through his cartoons and illustrations, tries to make us read between the lines. For instance, his digital image (below) illustrates how the magical freebies pulled out of the politician’s hat is actually snatched from the common man’s pockets.

It’s not that the voters don’t see the magic trick, yet they get tricked. Well, it’s called a trick for a reason!