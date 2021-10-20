BCCI readies the pitch for cricket to score big in northeast India

On a pleasant evening in 2000, inside a militant hideout somewhere in Nagaland’s Mokokchung town, Kitovi Zhimomi sat surrounded by Kalashnikov- and Uzi-toting bodyguards. The general secretary of the dreaded National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) and his lieutenants weren’t planning any attack against Indian security forces. Instead, Zhimomi was engrossed watching an India-Pakistan cricket match live on TV. And if that wasn’t a surprise enough, he was actually rooting for India!

“It’s just a fun game. Don’t try to make it a serious issue by mixing up politics and nationality,” he had said when asked about his contested allegiance.

Before taking up guns, the militant leader wielded the willow and was known for his big-hitting prowess. But like most youth of his generation in Nagaland, his cricketing dream had little room for fruition. Naturally, it did not take him anywhere.

Zimomi’s unrequited love for cricket was symptomatic of the state of affairs in sports until a couple of years ago in all the hilly northeastern (NE) states barring Assam and Tripura, two old affiliates of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).