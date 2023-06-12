How bakers in the hills are curating perfect tastes with local ingredients and mantra of adaptability

In award-winning author Janice Pariat’s latest book Everything the Light Touches, Shai, one of the characters, living in the remote hills of Meghalaya, wishes to bake a cake for her ailing nanny named Oin.

“The day before I leave, I want to bake a cake. Somehow, Grace has managed to text me the simplest recipe — plain cake — with instructions for how this can be made in a pressure cooker,” Shai says in the story.

But the remote village she lives in has only one shop at the far edge of the hills. The owner of the shop, Bah Albert, recounts the few ingredients that his tiny shop possesses. “Shini, moida, pylleng.” (Meaning sugar, flour and eggs).

Shai has milk at home but there is no way to source vanilla essence. Janice’s character is disheartened by the absence of an essential ingredient but not discouraged. The cake is ultimately baked with locally grown bay leaf for fragrance.