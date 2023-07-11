Assam’s Uma Chetry who toiled in the fields with sickle set to wield the willow for India

Sixty-two-year-old Lok Bhadhur Chetry has spent most June-August months worrying and mourning the loss of crops to the heavy monsoon rains typical of parts of Assam. What punctuated this year’s worrying-augmenting monsoon was the joy of his daughter Uma Chetry making it to the Indian Women’s Cricket team.

Uma, a native of Kandulimari village in Golaghat district, about 240 km from Guwahati, has created history by emerging as the first woman cricketer from the North Eastern states to make it to the senior women’s team.

Uma is part of the ongoing India-Bangladesh T20 series. While she was not part of the playing XI in the first match on Sunday, her village is anxious if she will play in the match today.

Battling floods and several odds, Uma Chetry has scripted a story of grit and gumption through her achievement, becoming a household name in Assam and an inspiration for others, emerging as the first woman from Northeast to make it to the national team.

Uma’s father admits that the family never believed Uma could make the cut, despite that she never lost sight of her target.