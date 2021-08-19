Assam-Mizoram border row: How lives changed for villagers on both sides

Samir K Purkayastha
Updated 6:59 AM, 19 August, 2021
Assam Mizoram villagers
Assam and Mizoram governments did not look much bothered about the villagers' livelihood aspect of the conflict | Image - Eunice Dhivya | All photos - Special Arrangement

Rintu Chakma’s momos were in great demand on either side of the Assam-Mizoram border.

The fast-food seller from Lailapur in Assam regularly supplied his famed steamed dumplings with chicken and vegetable stuffing to nearby Mizo villages and towns within the 10-km radius of his kitchen.

But that was before July 26 happened.

On that ill-fated day, Chakma said, he was ferrying injured people to the hospital on his motorcycle that he otherwise used to deliver fast food.

