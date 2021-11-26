A year on, rain, heat, winter chill and insults fail to deter India’s farmers

The winter chill is beginning to set in the national capital reminding farmers at Delhi’s borders that it has been a full 365 sunsets since they came to the doorsteps of the national capital, facing water cannons and lathicharge on the way, halted from making it to Lutyens’ Delhi, their chosen site to stage a protest against the three Farm Laws.

A full 365 days and over 600 farmer deaths later, the Farm Laws are headed for repeal in the Winter Session of Parliament, which commences on Monday, with the Union Cabinet giving its consent and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising for “not being able to do enough to make farmers see reason in the merit of the farm laws”.

The farmers, meanwhile, are still at the borders waiting to see how things unfold, taking stock of what all that they have endured.

At Delhi’s North-West border with Haryana in Tikri, 67-year-old Randhir Singh Kunwar’s wizened face reflected no emotion, but grit as he waited for fellow protesters to join a meeting in a makeshift camp of bamboo canes and tarpaulin.