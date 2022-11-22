A PHC in a remote Kerala village shows where there is a will, there is well-being

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Thomas made a living working as a salesman at a spices shop at Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala. In the January of 2021, however, his life turned upside down when he fell from a tree and injured his spine. The spinal injury left Jose paralysed waist-down.

“He remained in a private hospital for over a month paying Rs 6,000 per day. When the treatment was over, physiotherapy followed. We did physiotherapy for a few days in that hospital, but we could not afford it after a point,” Jose’s nephew Amal told The Federal.

The family took Jose home but he still could not move and was in need of physiotherapy. It is then that neighbours and a few distant relatives......