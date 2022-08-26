50 years on, why Indian filmmakers can’t get over The Godfather

“One of the few things director Francis Ford Coppola found funny about the filming of The Godfather was the fuss over the word ‘mafia’.”

This is what the Lodi News-Sentinel, a US newspaper, wrote on March 14, 1972, the day The Godfather was released.

As time went by, not only did the controversy over the use of the word in the movie die down, but films based on the underworld across the world started using the word ‘mafia’ for organised crime.

The Godfather trilogy, in fact, became a reference for many other mafia movies made in various languages across the globe. The film didn’t just give us some iconic lines such as “I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse,” and “It’s not personal, it’s strictly business”, which......