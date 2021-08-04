2 years after a fightback, Kerala handloom village back in deep waters

A couple of years back, the smiley faced cute-looking Chekkutty doll made by the Chendamangalam handloom weavers in Kerala epitomised the story of resurrection and hope.

Chekkutty symbolised the rebirth of a handloom village that had gone under water in the flood fury in 2018. The looms and other traditional equipment, huge bundles of thread and ready-to-sell textile material had been washed off, resulting in a loss of ₹15 crore.

The century old handloom art suffered a great peril. But there was an overwhelming response from the Malayali population across the world when the weavers made Chekkutty dolls.

Chendamangalam handloom was revived in a few months with the generous support of people. In addition to the financial support offered by the government and private individuals, people all over the world gave a warm welcome to Chekkutty dolls. The handloom cooperative societies of Chendamangalam sold Chekkutty dolls worth ₹36 lakh in a few months.