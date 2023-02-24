150 years on, Kolkata’s tram is trundling into oblivion – or not

Supradip Bhattachariya could feel the exhaustion of the day wearing over his body on Wednesday. It was late in the evening around 8 and Bhattachariya, at his home, was somewhere between taking a mental stock of the day drawing to a close and thinking about what all had to be done the next day. And so it took a few moments for Bhattachariya to realise that in his occupied mental space, he had failed to pay attention to a familiar sound moving in his direction. He noticed the sound only when it rose by many decibels.

The familiarity notwithstanding, Bhattachariya found it hard to identify the sound. The sound of a tram trundling in his direction left Bhattachariya pleasantly surprised.

If the pleasure came from a stirred nostalgia, the surprise came because the tonal rumbling created by friction between wheels and tracks of the oncoming tram, which had remained indistinguishable from the noisy city for 15 decades, had begun to sadly fade of late.

The tram service on the Route (No 5) from Shyambazar to Esplanade was suspended about 10 months ago to make way for the metro rail work. Since then, the once ubiquitous noise in the north Kolkata locality had ceased to be a part of the cacophony that otherwise defines Kolkata. What Bhattachariya heard on Wednesday was a tram chugging as part of the trial run of a plan to keep the tram alive on four routes after a decision to discontinue the citywide tram network.