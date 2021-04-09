Male voters in TN outnumber females for first time in 15 years

Since 2006 assembly elections, it is the women who have been on the forefront in terms of voting, but the Tuesday polls saw 72.54% women voting against 73.09% men in 234 constituencies

The Tuesday polling in Tamil Nadu saw a marginal increase in the male voting percentage compared to female as per the gender data released by the Election Commission on Friday. While 72.54 per cent of female voters have come out to cast votes, 73.09 per cent of males voted in the 234 constituencies which went to poll in a single phase.

Since 2006 assembly elections, it is the women who have been on the forefront in terms of voting. While in 2006, 72.41 per cent of female voters cast votes compared to 68.75 per cent of male. In 2011, 78.51 per cent of female compared to 77.53 per cent male and in 2016, the number of female voters were marginally higher at 74.33 per cent to that of male at 74.16 per cent. It is only in the 2021 assembly elections that more male voters polled compared to females.

In terms of electors, there are 10.15 lakh women electors compared to male electors as per the electoral released on March 19. But on Tuesday, only 5.68 lakh female voters voted more than male voters, thereby lowering the total voting percentage of female.

In 130 constituencies, more female voters have cast their votes compared to males and it is only due to constituencies in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts that the total female voting percentage has come down as not many women have come out and voted in these districts.

Out of the 16 constituencies in Chennai, only RK Nagar, Royapuram, Anna Nagar and Mylapore have more female voters than male. Similarly in Tiruvallur district, except Tiruttani, women are in the front in terms of voting.

In Chennai, except Harbour constituency, all other 15 constituencies have more female voters compared to male voters. But in actual terms of voting only in three city constituencies there are more female voters compared to males.

Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts which were infamous for female infanticide and foeticide in the 1980s and 1990s, have more male electors than female. Thus in terms of polling too, there are more male voters than female in these districts.

“In urban areas like Chennai, the actual number of electors is less compared to what is shown as many names who have migrated abroad or are dead, continue to remain,” said analyst Dr Sumanth Raman.

He also said that there is no big wave or any issue which can woo the voters. “Money distribution was less in cities like Chennai but it was high in other areas. Thus unless there is any enthusiasm to vote why would anyone come to vote,” said Raman.