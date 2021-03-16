Kamal Haasan declares ₹176-crore of assets; Stalin worth ₹7.2 crore

Leaders of MNM and DMK file nomination papers for assembly election

Kamal Haasan has movable assets of more than ₹45 crore and immovable assets of a little over ₹131 crore. The actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief’s income as per his tax returns for 2019-20 was ₹22.1 crore.

Kamal Haasan submitted his income affidavit alongside nomination from Coimbatore South for the April 6 assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

He declared ₹2.43 crore in bank deposits, ₹26.1 lakh in investments such as mutual funds and shares, ₹2.39 crore in insurance, ₹36.24 crore in personal loans, and ₹3.69 crore in vehicles. Along with cash in hand, he has ₹45 crore in movable assets.

In terms of immovable assets, the actor-politician owns agricultural land worth ₹17.79 crore. The market value of commercial buildings he owns in Chennai is at ₹92.05 crore.

The MNM chief also owns two residential buildings in Chennai, cumulatively worth ₹19.5 crore. He is also the joint owner of a property in London, worth ₹2.5 crore.

Kamal Haasan has ₹49.5 crore in liabilities. He has three FIRs against him.

Kamal Haasan, the chief ministerial face of his MNM-led three-party alliance, filed his nomination before the returning officer in the Central Zone office on Monday.

The constituency is represented by AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan in the outgoing assembly. He has moved to Coimbatore North to accommodate the BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin also submitted his nomination for Kolathur constituency in Chennai. The DMK president declared assets worth ₹7.2 crore and declared his profession as social service. His income for 2019-20 was ₹29 lakh. His wife, Durga Stalin, who is listed as a producer, has assets worth ₹1.7 crore and an income of ₹4.7 lakh for 2019-20. The couple’s total assets amount to ₹8.89 crore, as per the affidavit.

Stalin had total assets worth ₹4.1 crore in his 2016 affidavit, while Durga’s assets were worth ₹1.7 crore.

According to the latest affidavit, Stalin has movable assets worth ₹4.94 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 2.24 crore. He also declared 10 FIRs against him.

Stalin will contest from Kolathur for the third time. His son Udhayanidhi Stalin will stand from Chepauk. Udhayanidhi has total assets worth ₹33 crore. His wife Krithika has assets worth ₹1.15 crore. Udhayanidhi also has 22 criminal cases pending against him across Tamil Nadu.