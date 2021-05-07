Finally, son rises in Tamil Nadu as Stalin becomes Chief Minister

The new CM joins the league of sons and daughters who became CMs in different states

In a first in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin, who took charge of the state on April 7, has succeeded his father, late M K Karunanidhi, to rise to the top post. Before this, the state saw V N Janaki, wife of former chief minister M G Ramachandran, taking charge, but her rule lasted only 23 days.

Also read: Dynasty politics a risk to democracy, says PM Modi

Across the country, sons and daughters have become chief ministers after their fathers. In Jammu and Kashmir, grandson Omar Abdullah is the third generation from the family of Sheikh Abdullah, who was the sadar-e-riyasat (prime minister) of Kashmir. Sheikh Abdullah was followed by Farooq Abdullah, who is now an MP from that state. Similarly, Mufti Mohammed who was chief minister and Union minister was succeeded by his daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh at present has Jaganmohan Reddy, son of former Congress chief minister Rajasekhara Reddy, as chief minister. Earlier Chandrababu Naidu, son-in-law of former CM N T Rama Rao, was at the helm of the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav became chief minister following the Samajwadi Party’s victory in the elections in 2012, after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Haryana was one of the first states to have a son rise, with Om Prakash Chautala becoming chief minister after his father Devi Lal.

Odisha has Naveen Patnaik as chief minister since the turn of this century and has remained undefeated. He is the son of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik.

Also read: Dynasty politics in parties worsens as you head north in Karnataka

Maharashtra has had sons of chief ministers rising to the top post. Ashok Chavan became the 15th chief minister of the state years after his father Shankararao Chavan became the fifth chief minister.

At the national level, the Congress has had three Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi and at the state levels, several Congress leaders have had their sons follow them as chief minister.

Apart from Congress, it is mostly the regional parties which have sons succeeding fathers. National parties like BJP or Left party leaders have so far not become chief minister of any state.