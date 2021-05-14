DMK’s margins of win over AIADMK consistent over past three elections

Data analysis shows that the AIADMK has failed to grow under Palaniswami’s leadership

The MK Stalin-led DMK has scored a hat-trick in the 2021 assembly election by defeating the AIADMK in three successive elections, that too by garnering the same victory margin against the AIADMK that it had in two previous electoral battles.

In 2019 Tamil Nadu held by-elections to 22 assembly seats as well as rural local body polls later that year. In winning the 2021 election, the DMK posted a rare achievement: its victory margin was nearly as big as the margins it achieved in the previous two elections.

The results of these three elections show that the DMK’s lead over the AIADMK has been stable and consistent. The AIADMK has not been able to make any dent in this lead despite spending crores of taxpayers’ money on government and party advertisements to boost its image and the image of its leader, Edappadi Palaniswami.

Advertisement

Also read: Opinion polls say anti-incumbency factor against EPS could be 15%

Consider:

a) the assembly by-elections: For the 22 constituencies, the DMK-led front managed a lead of about 6.89% (45.07% against 38.18% for AIADMK front).

b) the local body elections: In December 2019, the DMK triumphed over the AIADMK once more with an average margin of 6%.

Elections for district panchayat wards:

DMK: 47.38%

AIADMK: 41.55%

Difference (DMK’s margin of victory): 5.83%

Elections for panchayat union wards:

DMK: 41.16%

AIADMK: 35.21%

Difference: 5.95%

Average vote share: DMK ahead by 5.89%

DMK average vote share: 47.38 + 41.16 = 88.54 / 2 = 44.27%

AIADMK average vote share: 41.55 + 35.21 = 76.76/2 = 38.38%

Difference: 5.89%

Also read: AIADMK enters vitriolic phase of polls, faces internal and external rebellion

c) the 2021 assembly election: The DMK-led front polled 45.5% votes, while the AIADMK alliance secured 39.7%. Again the DMK had a victory margin of 5.8%.

The data show that there has been little improvement in the AIADMK’s overall performance in terms of vote share percentages or seat share in the last three elections. This is contrary to the AIADMK’s claims that there has been a massive upsurge in its performance under the leadership of Palaniswami.

The data also reveal that the AIADMK’s seat share in 2021 dropped compared to the 2019 bypolls.

For example, in 2019 DMK won 13 out of the 22 assembly by-election seats, or 59.09%. The AIADMK won 9, or 40.90%. In contrast, in 2021 the DMK-led front bagged 159 out of 234 seats (67.94%), while the AIADMK combine won only 75 (32.05%), a drop in seat share of 8.85 %.

Also read: Fight between OPS, EPS factions in AIADMK far from over

Results of one-on-one battles

In head-on battles in 2021, the DMK won 133 seats (56.83%), while the AIADMK was successful in 66 (28.20%), again showing a drop in seat share of 12.70 %..

In terms of Vote Share too, the AIADMK has suffered a drop of over 6.3 % in the 2021 Assembly election as compared to its own performance in 2019. This data also disproves the theory that the AIADMK had improved its performance under Palaniswami in 2021.