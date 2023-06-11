Rajasthan: No mention of new party as Pilot pays tribute to father on death anniversary

Tonk MLA makes it clear at Dausa that he will continue to fight for the rights of the people

Putting to rest all speculation about floating a new party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot made no mention of it as he paid homage to his father, Rajesh Pilot, on the latter’s death anniversary in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Sunday (June 11). However, he made it clear that he would continue to fight for the rights of the people, especially the youth.

Amid an intense power struggle between Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, rumours were rife that he would float a new party on his father’s death anniversary. Pilot Senior, who was also a Congress leader, passed away in a road accident 23 years ago. However, the Tonk MLA made no such announcement.

Pilot’s protest

Pilot has been protesting against his own government in the state, with three demands from Gehlot. These include reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation to youths affected by the leak of exam papers, and a high-level probe into allegations of corruption against the previous BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje.

In May, Pilot staged a day-long fast over Gehlot’s “inaction” on alleged corruption during the Raje government and took out a five-day foot march. In 2020, he led a revolt against the Gehlot government, following which he was removed from the posts of the deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president.

Also read: Rajasthan: No lull in desert storm; Pilot says he’s waiting for govt to act on demands

“I have raised my voice for the rights of the youth and their future… There was a time I felt alone, but you all supported me,” Pilot said at the rally in Dausa.

“I have always raised my voice with deference and politeness. I have always respected others. When I was in the government, several students died in Kota. I said this should not have happened… If there is something lacking in our governance, we should rectify it without blaming others,” Pilot said.

He added that his demands were “not meant to defame someone”. “But expressing your opinion is very important in politics,” Pilot said.

Homage to father

Earlier in the morning, Pilot took to Twitter to pay homage to his father.

“I pay heartfelt tribute to my respected father, Shri Rajesh Pilot ji, on his death anniversary. His bond with his workplace, his affinity with the people, and his dedication to public welfare are my guides. He considered public interest as paramount and never compromised on his principles. I will always follow his thoughts and ideals,” Pilot wrote (translated from Hindi).

Speaking in Dausa, Pilot said his father served in the military, flying combat aircraft and facing the threats posed by Pakistan, and at the same time, expressed his views in politics with integrity. “Today, the country needs a similar kind of politics — speaking fearlessly, supporting truth and honesty, and not compromising even in adverse circumstances,” he added.

Late last month, it was felt that the party had worked out a formula for Pilot and Gehlot to work together. However, Pilot soon made it clear that he wasn’t budging from his stand.

(With agency inputs)