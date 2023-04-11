Sachin Pilot on daylong fast demanding action against graft

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot defied the warning issued to him by the Congress and sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak on Tuesday

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak on Tuesday, despite a warning issued to him by the Congress. Pilot was demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast.

Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.

(With agency inputs)