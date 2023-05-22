Roads in Rajasthan will resemble American roads by 2024: Gadkari

"I promise you that by the end of 2024, Rajasthan’s roads will be made at par with those of Americas; due to these roads, Rajasthan will also become a happy and prosperous state," said the minister

Roads in Rajasthan will resemble those of the United States by the end of 2024, making it a happy and prosperous state, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The minister also said that it was the Central government’s aim to make all villages happy and prosperous. He was addressing a gathering at a foundation stone-laying programme of development works at Pakka Sarna village in Hanumangarh district. He said former US president John F Kennedy had said: “America’s roads are good not because America is rich. America is rich because of its good roads.”

Gadkari said: “I promise you that by the end of 2024, Rajasthan’s roads will be made at par with those of America’s. Due to these roads, Rajasthan will also become a happy and prosperous state.” He said that when governments change, the society should also change.

Gadkari’s dream

“There should be freedom from poverty, hunger and unemployment. The farms of the farmers should get water, youngsters should get employment, the country’s imports should stop, exports should increase and farmers should become millionaires by becoming food providers and energy providers.”

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of six national highway projects and seven railway overbridges under the Setu Bandhan project with a total cost of Rs 2,050 crore.

