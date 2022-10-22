Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Rajasthan

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched the services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Rajsamand

Reliance Jio on Saturday (October 22) launched 5G services in India. Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched the services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Rajsamand.

Akash Ambani dedicated the services to Srinathji, the deity of the Ambani family.

Reliance Jio chairman, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan today. Earlier today he launched Jio 5G services from Nathdwara. pic.twitter.com/adE7RHAKZy — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

According to a company official: “The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Nokia bags multi-year deal from Reliance Jio for mega 5G network

“We welcome the launch of 5G services. Its 5G for Sriji,” said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Srinathji temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple.

Reliance Jio aims to launch 5G services in all major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, by the year end.

Also Read: Govt plans to provide 5G services to over 200 cities by March 2023

The telecom operator intends to further expand its 5G network by December 2023 by spreading it to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It is estimated to invest ₹2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure.

The company which provides the highest quality, most affordable 4G services to over 400 million customers, is expected to further raise the bar with its 5G services.