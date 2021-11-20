Rajasthan’s entire cabinet resigns ahead of big reshuffle

The oath ceremony of the new cabinet is expected tomorrow (November 21)

All Rajasthan ministers have resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence come ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

“All ministers resigned in the meeting,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, told reporters on Saturday. (November 20).

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

“We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra,” Khachariyawas said.

Advertisement

The cabinet reshuffle comes after senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot held several discussions with party leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to reports, many supporters of Pilot are likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

(With Agency inputs)