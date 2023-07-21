Rajasthan: Three earthquakes jolt Jaipur in half an hour

The first one was measured at 4.1 magnitude followed by 3.1 and 3.4-magnitude temblors

Residents in Jaipur on Friday (July 21) woke up to three consecutive earthquakes that jolted the Rajasthan capital within half an hour.

Advertisement

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

The latest one with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred at around 4.22 am, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake before that was measured 3.4 and occurred at 4.25 am. It had a depth of 5 km.

The first quake that jolted Jaipur at 4.09 had a magnitude of 4.4, NCS said. It struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India,” the NCS tweeted.

The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

People took to social media to enquire about the earthquake. They also shared pictures of people gathering outside their buildings.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

“I hope you are all safe!” she tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)