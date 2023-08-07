Rajasthan gets 17 new districts, CM Gehlot launches websites amid prayers

The formation of new districts takes the total number of districts in the state from 33 to 50

With the state government issuing notification, 17 new districts came into being in Rajasthan on Monday (August 7), as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiled inauguration plaques and participated in a yajna in Jaipur.

Advertisement

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in-charge. Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium. The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state from 33 to 50.

Also read: Rajasthan advocate virtually marries Pak woman after she fails to get visa

The expansion will alleviate the burden on district headquarters and reduce the need for people to undertake extensive journeys for official matters. New districts include Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore, and Shahpura. The state will now consist of 10 divisions, with the introduction of Banswara, Pali, and Sikar as the new divisions.

During a legislative assembly session in March, Chief Minister Gehlot had earlier announced the creation of these new districts and divisions. He added that a high-level committee was formed to study the formation of new districts, and the state government had received a report on the same. However, the state government move drew flak from the BJP as former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the decision has been taken in the political interest and the state will now face several administrative issues.

(With agency inputs)