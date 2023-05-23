Rajasthan Congress incharge says Gehlot will respond to Pilot’s ultimatum

Randhawa had on Saturday stated that the Congress wouldn’t expel dissidents but reminded how the leaders in the past had fared after deserting the party

Amid the raging feud between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Tuesday that it was up to Gehlot to respond to the ultimatum that Pilot had given to him.

Talking to the media, Randhawa said, “He has given an ultimatum to the CM. It is the CM who can respond to his ultimatum. When it comes to the Congress, I will definitely respond to you.” When asked about talks with Pilot, Randhawa told reporters, “They (Gehlot-Pilot) are not the only leaders in Rajasthan. There are many other leaders. I am speaking to the leaders of all communities.”

On a warpath against his own government, Pilot recently threatened Gehlot, stating that he would embark on a state-wide movement, if action on his demands was not initiated by the month-end.

#WATCH | He has given an ultimatum to the CM. It is the CM who can respond to his ultimatum. When it comes to the Congress party, I will definitely respond to you," says Congress incharge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'

The rival camps in the Congress have been at daggers drawn for the last over couple of years. However, their rivalry took an even uglier turn after Pilot held a daylong fast against the Gehlot government’s alleged inaction over the corruption charges against the previous BJP government. The disgruntled Congress leader didn’t stop there and went on a five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Among Pilot’s demands are disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for the people who have been affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into corruption charges levelled against the former Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Earlier, Randhawa had on Saturday stated that the Congress wouldn’t expel dissidents but reminded how the leaders in the past had fared after deserting the party.