Rahul to Gehlot in Rajasthan: “Two-three things” that need to be done

Addressing a corner meeting in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said that senior Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are walking with him in the yatra and that they are listening to the people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Rajasthan with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said on Monday said that he has told state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about “two-three” things that he feels are required to be done. He though refused to share what he said to Gehlot.

Addressing a corner meeting at Kustala village in Sawai Madhopur, he said that senior Congress leaders including Gehlot, state party chief Govind Singh and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are walking with him in this yatra and “…they are listening to the people”, he said.

“I am hopeful that our government in the coming time will take action on what the people are saying,” he added.

Looking ahead

Rahul appreciated the works done by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, but said “what is going to be done is more necessary than what has been done in the state,” Hindustan Times report said.

He pointed out that loans of Rs 14,000 crore of 22 lakh farmers have been waived and the electricity bills of 8 lakh farmers are zero. Besides, people are getting health insurance of Rs 10 lakh under Congress’ ‘Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme’. Old pension scheme has been revived and the urban employment guarantee scheme has been introduced, he added.

Targetting Modi, Centre

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said the PM promised twice during elections in Rajasthan that the eastern Rajasthan canal project will be supported by the Centre and will be given national project status but that did not happen. Instead, the government is creating obstacle towards the work of state government which has allocated Rs 9,500 crore for the project, he said.

He criticised the central government on the Agniveer scheme. Employment for four years will be given to youths and after that, they will be kicked out and will not get the kind of respect in society as an ex-serviceman because they only served for four years, he said.

‘BJP spreading hatred’

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to spread hatred in the country which will harm the nation. People from different castes and religions are participating in the yatra and they help and support each other. Therefore, this yatra is ‘Hindustan’,” said Gandhi.

He said that dreams of crores of youths and farmers have been broken in the country and an atmosphere of hatred is being developed.