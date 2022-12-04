Man going to meet daughter at Rajasthan coaching centre killed in gang war

The incident happened when a rival gang came to kill notorious gangster Raju Theth in the Piprali Road area in Rajasthan’s Sikar city; Theth was eventually shot down after he killed Tarachand Kadwaswara, a farmer for his car keys in a bid to escape

A bypasser was killed on Saturday (December 3) after being caught up in a gang war in Rajasthan’s Sikar in which a notorious gangster was also shot dead.

One person was also injured in the firing.

The incident happened when a group of four people fired at notorious gangster Raju Theth near his house in Piprali Road in Sikar city in the morning.

According to reports, Theth in a bid to escape, shot dead Tarachand Kadwasara after snatching his car keys. He was killed later in firing by the opponent gang.

Tarachand’s cousin was also wounded in the firing

Tarachand, a farmer from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, had come to the locality to meet his daughter Konita who is taking coaching for National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET).

A heart-wrenching video of Tarachand’s 16-year-old daughter crying over his lifeless body has gone viral on social media.

Police have reportedly launched a statewide search to nab the assailants.

The four accused, reportedly belonging to a rival gang in the Shekhawati region of the state, are seen fleeing from the spot after pumping four bullets in Theth, in CCTV footage. One of them is also seen firing in the air to warn locals to stay out of their way.

A person named Rohit Godara, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the crime on social media, stating that it was carried out in revenge for the murder of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

The locality where the firing took place is a hub of coaching centres. Theth’s brother also reportedly ran a hostel in the area.

While Theth’s supporters have called a bandh in Sikar, demanding arrest of the assailants, Kadaswara’s family has demanded a government job for one of his family members.

Condemning the incident on Twitter, former minister of state for primary and secondary education of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dostara has urged the Rajasthan police to act quickly and arrest the accused persons.