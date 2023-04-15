Gehlot filling Congress coffers, Pilot’s turn will not come: Amit Shah

Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government a hub of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party, the BJP leader alleged

Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the “corruption money” from the state.

Addressing a booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur, Shah said, “Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot’s contribution is higher.” Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an “adda (hub) of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party,” the BJP leader alleged.

On the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah alleged that the Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to votebank politics. The government is doing votebank politics on the deaths of blast victims, he alleged.

Shah that it is “a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stand for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (ill-treatment) with women and Dalit atrocities. People “will vote out the government in elections,” he added. He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a two-third majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up,” he claimed.

